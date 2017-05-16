Come-ons from hybrid brokerages often seem too good to be true, but Houwzer's may take the cake. "Pay 0% commission for listing and selling your home with Houwzer," the Philadelphia-based brokerage proclaims boldly on its website. "Just pay the buyer's agent and you're good. Sound Revolutionary? Well, it is." Read the site a little further, and you'll learn that homeowners who sell with the startup must pay a $495 fee on closing. But that is still shockingly low, considering that the company appears to provide the full range of traditional brokerage services -- and is not just a glorified for-sale-by-owner (FSBO) platform. This business model, along with a record of solid growth in Philadelphia, helps explain why the startup recently closed a $2 million debt funding round, according to an SEC filing. The company will presumably use the cash to scale its operations in Philadelphia and New Jersey. Source: houwzer.com Houwzer's revenue model is predicated on rec...