Wendy Forsythe has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer at eXp Realty, the cloud-based brokerage announced this week.

Wendy Forsythe

Wendy Forsythe has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer at eXp Realty, the company announced Tuesday, elevating a longtime brokerage executive who has spent the past two years overseeing the cloud-based brokerage’s marketing operation.

Forsythe succeeds Patrick O’Neill, who is departing the company, according to the announcement.

In the new role, Forsythe will oversee eXp Realty’s operations, technology integration, agent programs and transaction support. She will also continue providing strategic direction for the company’s marketing organization during the transition period.

“As eXp Realty continues to scale, our operations must be as agile and innovative as our brand,” eXp Realty CEO Leo Pareja said in the announcement.

Leo Pareja

The move puts Forsythe in charge of key operational systems at a time when eXp has been leaning further into agent productivity, technology and scale. The brokerage is the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, which changed its Nasdaq ticker from EXPI to AGNT following last month’s acquisition of NextHome.

The appointment also comes as eXp works to integrate NextHome while continuing to operate eXp Realty as its central brokerage business.

“My focus is building scalable, agent-obsessed operations that are ready for what’s coming next,” Forsythe said. “We are at an inflection point — AI, technology and a fundamentally shifting competitive landscape are rewriting the rules of this industry, and eXp isn’t waiting for permission to lead it.”

Forsythe joined eXp Realty in April 2024 as Chief Marketing Officer, overseeing the brokerage’s global marketing strategy, brand management, advertising, digital marketing and public relations, according to the company’s announcement at the time.

In announcing her promotion Tuesday, eXp credited Forsythe with leading what it described as a major brand transformation, including updates to the company’s brand identity, a larger social media presence and expanded agent events, including eXpcon.

Forsythe also has a sizable public profile for a brokerage executive, with nearly 14,000 followers on LinkedIn and more than 11,000 followers on Instagram.

Before joining eXp, Forsythe served as president of Compass’ California, Hawaii and Nevada region, where her responsibilities included regional operations for roughly 9,000 agents and hundreds of support staff, according to her LinkedIn profile. She previously served as Chief Strategy Officer at Fathom Holdings and Chief Operating Officer at HomeSmart International.

Email AJ LaTrace

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