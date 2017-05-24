Imagine you're a brand-new real estate agent. You've passed your test, you've found your brokerage and you're ready to get down to the business of selling houses. Now answer this question: Should you spend the bulk of your time cultivating relationships with people already in your network, or should you try to cast as wide a net as possible by buying leads and referrals that don't come with a personal connection? There are more than just two ways to run a real estate business, of course, but this seems to be a conundrum that many agents face on a regular basis: Should I try to get a high quantity or volume of leads -- or should I focus on cultivating fewer leads, but higher-quality and more well-qualified ones? What do consumers want from you? "At first consumers reached out to agents because they just wanted the information -- they wanted to know that 123 Elm Street is for sale and how much is it," noted Alyssa Hellman, head coach at Bamboo Realty. "Now they can find that inf...
- It can be more cost-effective to cultivate the contacts already in your database.
- Conversations with your sphere should focus on their lives and interests, not their homeownership plans.
- Giving above-and-beyond service will mean you have clients who don't need to be convinced you're worth it.
The real estate event of the summer
Connect with other top producing agents at Connect SF, Aug 7-11, 2017
Comments
Related Articles
What happens to homeowners under Trump's tax plan?
Malicious emails using DocuSign branding, mailing lists
How one broker held a 14-home open house in a day