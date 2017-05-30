What characteristics separate mega-producers from all the rest? More importantly, what steps can you take to put yourself on the path to stellar production? Here are seven characteristics of mega-producers: 1. They posses the behavioral style and values of a winner Research from Target Training International shows that three factors are highly predictive of sales success: High drive or “dominance”: People that possess this behavioral style are get-it-done types who don’t worry about what others think of them. If they make a mistake, they move on to whatever is next. Rejection is not an issue, and they’ll do what it takes to succeed. High people or “influencing” skills: These agents are “people people.” They enjoy interacting with others. They’re outgoing and sensitive to other people’s feelings. Highly “utilitarian”: People who score high on the “utilitarian” factor are practical, bottom-line individuals who can cut through the noise, get to...
- Only 5 percent of the population has high drive and strong people skills, but almost all mega-producers share this combination.
- Mega-producers focus on what they love to do and delegate everything else.
The real estate event of the summer
Connect with other top producing agents at Connect SF, Aug 7-11, 2017
Comments
Related Articles
Avoiding the price reduction conversation? 5 tips to nail it
6 steps to unleashing your negotiation power
How to put your listing lead generation strategy on steroids