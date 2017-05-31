Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Virtual staging tools are most ideal for new developments, both in standalone residential and high-rise urban sales settings. However, with the growing influence of 3-D tours and staging in general, it should be no surprise that e-decorating has taken hold and will likely begin to gain traction in the mainstream market (however that's best defined these days). Rooomy, a virtual staging provider with a mobile app, has improved a number of features since my last review. Rooomy virtual staging What I noticed in the iPad app (also available on the iPhone) was a drastically improved rendering interface. Furniture moves in and out quickly, and rooms can be rotated and zoomed away from with nary a delay. Granted, the increased power of mobile devices is certainly helping. For example, agents can bring Rooomy-ready iPads into empty spaces to show clients all...