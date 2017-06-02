Knock brings former Yelp marketing VP on board

Knock, an Opendoor competitor and consumer end-to-end platform that promises to sell homes within six weeks or buy the home for market value, announced the hiring of former Yelp VP of International Marketing Colleen Curtis and QuickAd founding team member Stephen Wegner, to help build the company’s brand and streamline daily team operations.

At Yelp, Curtis was responsible for crafting the site’s brand and led the marketing strategy for Yelp’s international domains with an emphasis on growth and acquisition. Knock CEO and Co-founder Sean Black says he expects Curtis to bring the same smarts and tenacity as the company’s new vice president of marketing.

“Colleen is bringing us the perfect mix of skills and entrepreneurial spirit, joining us from a highly successful consumer-facing tech platform,” he said in a statement.

Specifically, Curtis will be in charge of “honing” the company’s brand and messaging through a comprehensive marketing and communications strategy that spans a number of departments at Knock.

Stephen Wegner will take on the role of director of operations. In his previous positions at AdQuick, McKinsey & Company and other Fortune 1000 tech companies, Wegner was in charge of streamlining operations, identifying organizational improvements and centralizing shared services at globally distributed sites.

As Knock’s new director of operations, Wegner will oversee the staff that handles each point of the homeselling transaction that includes generating offers, home inspections, listing marketing, scheduling showings and handling closings.

In January, Knock raised $32.5 million in a Series A funding round, led by RRE Ventures, and included investors and advisors from Redpoint, Greycroft, Correlation Ventures, Corazon Capital, Great Oaks Venture Capital and FJ Labs. The company currently only serves homeowners in Atlanta but plans to expand to a number of unnamed markets this year.

