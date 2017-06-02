Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. "Am I working with you or not?" That's what I asked our previous mortgage broker when she finally called us back after missing an important phone call about locking rates. Her poor assistant took the brunt of our ire, spending 30 minutes excusing why she still wasn't available. We even hung up and called back. Crickets. We had the same uncomfortable conversation with an agent who also lost our business. She simply wasn't available. Why do agents hand off business? I'm surprised that so many agents hand off new clients to assistants or junior agents. In our case, new listing alerts, questions about pre-qualification and inquiries about location preferences all came from someone whose name wasn't part of the logo. The assistant was licensed, but that shouldn't matter. The assistant wasn't the top producer our friend recommended we work with. She was...