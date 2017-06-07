Real estate is Max Shapiro’s bread and butter. But on the weekends, the 33-year-old Westside Estate Agency agent serves bread and butter as part of a 15-course gourmet meal at Oxalis, his underground restaurant. Max Shapiro During the week, Shapiro serves clients out of WEA’s Beverly Hills office in addition to Bel Air and along Sunset Strip. His average sale is $6 million. The price for admission to Oxalis is a decidedly cheaper $250 per seating. But you could say that the restaurant serving up international cuisines, which is in Shapiro’s West Hollywood home, is a lot more exclusive than the market where he practices real estate. A photo from one of Shapiro's past listings that sold for $4.5M. For one thing, it has only two seatings per night, usually -- but not always -- on Friday and Saturday. There are only six seats per seating, and you have to sign up on the restaurant’s website. Then, if you are lucky, Shapiro will call you and offer you a spot. The ...