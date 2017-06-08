How a top producer keeps up with her 400-person sphere

As part of her 10 Questions podcast series, F.C. Tucker broker Angela Raab interviews Patty Torr, a top producing agent who has been with F.C. Tucker for her entire real estate career.
Listen in to hear how she:
- Generates leads simply by connecting with referrals from friends, family, past clients and more
- Doesn’t go longer than a month without contacting everyone in her sphere, which consists of 300 to 400 people who actually know her well
- Crafts personal newsletters informing people of what’s going on in her life and sends a nice planner to everyone once a year
- Is in the business for the wonderful relationships
- Learned from her biggest mistake — getting caught up in a “time suck”
Angela Raab is the director of agent development and technology advancement at F.C. Tucker in Indianapolis, Indiana. Follow her on Twitter or Facebook.
Comments