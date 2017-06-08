How a top producer keeps up with her 400-person sphere

As part of her 10 Questions podcast series, F.C. Tucker broker Angela Raab interviews Patty Torr, a top producing agent who has been with F.C. Tucker for her entire real estate career.

Listen in to hear how she:

Generates leads simply by connecting with referrals from friends, family, past clients and more

Doesn’t go longer than a month without contacting everyone in her sphere, which consists of 300 to 400 people who actually know her well

Crafts personal newsletters informing people of what’s going on in her life and sends a nice planner to everyone once a year

Is in the business for the wonderful relationships

Learned from her biggest mistake — getting caught up in a “time suck”

Angela Raab is the director of agent development and technology advancement at F.C. Tucker in Indianapolis, Indiana. Follow her on Twitter or Facebook.

Email Angela Raab.