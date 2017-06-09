Gary Gold voodoo agent

Gary Gold: Close leads by asking the right questions

Turn things around by interviewing your leads, not lecturing them
by
Today 3:00 A.M.

When people tell you they aren’t interested in your real estate services, they might just not be ready yet:

  • They could be busy
  • They might need to talk to someone else first
  • You might not have shared enough interesting information
  • The way you asked them may not have been compelling enough

Gary Gold says you can steer the conversation in a different direction by asking:

  • If you can check back with them in a couple days
  • If you should call them should you come across an excited buyer who is interested in their property
  • If you should call them if you see a property you think they would love

Keep these things in mind when you face that initial rejection; changing your approach could make all the difference.