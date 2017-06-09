Gary Gold: Close leads by asking the right questions

When people tell you they aren’t interested in your real estate services, they might just not be ready yet:
- They could be busy
- They might need to talk to someone else first
- You might not have shared enough interesting information
- The way you asked them may not have been compelling enough
Gary Gold says you can steer the conversation in a different direction by asking:
- If you can check back with them in a couple days
- If you should call them should you come across an excited buyer who is interested in their property
- If you should call them if you see a property you think they would love
Keep these things in mind when you face that initial rejection; changing your approach could make all the difference.
