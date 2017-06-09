Gary Gold: Close leads by asking the right questions

When people tell you they aren’t interested in your real estate services, they might just not be ready yet:

They could be busy

They might need to talk to someone else first

You might not have shared enough interesting information

The way you asked them may not have been compelling enough

Gary Gold says you can steer the conversation in a different direction by asking:

If you can check back with them in a couple days

If you should call them should you come across an excited buyer who is interested in their property

If you should call them if you see a property you think they would love

Keep these things in mind when you face that initial rejection; changing your approach could make all the difference.