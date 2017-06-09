How is it that some agents manage to generate a seemingly endless supply of real estate referrals while others never hear from past clients again? According to Brenda Fontaine, an agent who gets 90 percent of her business from repeat clients and referrals, the answer is simple: customer service. In this post, we discuss some of the customer service secrets responsible for Brenda’s incredible referral rate. For more information on what Brenda does to keep clients for life, listen to her podcast interview with Pat Hiban. https://traffic.libsyn.com/hibandigital/Brenda_Fontaine.mp3 Real estate referrals require world-class service The first customer service secret for more real estate referrals is pretty self-explanatory: Referrals require world-class service. If you’re not willing to provide this, you can’t expect them to refer you to their friends and family members. When it comes to the ways of providing world-class service as a real estate agent, there are countless ...