Successful real estate agents have what it takes to perfectly price a home, and realtor.com is putting that knowledge to the test with the release of “Property Tycoon,” a desktop game with sweepstakes that gives players an opportunity to win a grand prize at the end of each week.

Here’s how you play:

Participants select properties from a batch of actual realtor.com listings (from the past 60 to 90 days) that they believe sold for more than what they were listed for. Players buy as many these properties as they want as long as the total cost doesn’t exceed $5 million.

The longer users play, they can earn up to 12 badges, including “Tycoon Master,” “Coin Collector,” and “Budget Beater.” Players can check their score using the Property Tycoon game results board.

Beyond the opportunity to win a $1,000 each week in a random drawing (with five secondary $100 prizes up for grabs), players get access to economic insights about that week’s featured city to make better purchasing prices.

This week’s featured market is New York City, and the available listings are from Howard Beach, Jamaica, Queens, The Bronx and Brooklyn, just to name a few.

“At realtor.com, our goal is to help demystify the homebuying journey, and Property Tycoon puts a fun spin on helping people understand how factors such as square footage and location impact home values,” said realtor.com Chief Marketing Officer Nate Johnson.

“Whether you’re a real estate veteran or just starting out, Property Tycoon is an enjoyable way to test your real estate knowledge and learn more about different local markets.”

Email Marian McPherson