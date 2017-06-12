Reposted with permission — show notes and credits here.

In this episode, Leigh interviews Steve Westmark, an agent from Minneapolis, Minnesota, who knew he had to keep his cool when he found his seller asleep and the house a mess minutes after the open house began.

Little did he know he’d be dealing with paramedics and questioned by the police in this unfortunate real estate story.

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

Email Leigh Brown.