How do you react when you experience a significant business challenge, a major illness or the loss of a loved one? Do you let it stop you, or do you rise from the ashes and keep going? As part of the California Association of Realtors (C.A.R.) Women’s Initiative, I interviewed a cross-section of 25 women brokers. The challenges they shared included blatant discrimination, bankruptcy, betrayal by partners, major illnesses and the death of loved ones. What struck me most about how these women handled these life challenges was their attitude: Rather than lamenting their fate or whining about the unfairness of it all, they kept working, found time to give back to others and in the process, not only survived, but thrived. You 'ought to be home making cookies' I first met Barbara Lynch several months ago. She was moving into a new office space to accommodate today’s mobile agent culture and to better serve her company’s clientele. Her goal for 2017 has been to double her ...