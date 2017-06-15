Take the stress out of everything from contract to closing

Closings are stressful.

That’s why founder and CEO of Preclose, Rebecca Guthrie, is here to make your life easier. With over 15 years of experience in real estate and mortgage, Guthrie focuses on streamlining business operations with the right processes and technology.

This talented entrepreneur will take the stage during Inman’s Indie Broker Summit on Monday, August 7, to crack the code on how to compress the transaction timeline by 30 days. That’s right — 30 days.

We checked in with Guthrie to find out what trends we should be looking out for, and more:

What do you see as the most important trends (good or bad) that independent brokers should be keeping an eye on in the coming year?

Here are three trends to watch in the coming year:

Give consumers the confidence to self-answer questions. With the amount of data available and the increasing role of consumers demanding instant access to information, keep an eye out for systems and processes that allow your consumers to easily self-answer questions like “How much is my home worth?,” “How’s the market?” and even, “What is the status of my closing?” The team model will become more dominant. The advent of the cooperative, role-based, comparative advantage business model — also known as the team model — is problematic for all brokerages that run a more traditional business model. Indie’s represent the largest segment of brokerages that employ such a model. Keep an eye out for content and thought leadership focused on how to embrace and test out teams in your brokerage. Focus on the transaction as a differentiator. Lots of talk about compressing the transaction timeline to get paid faster, as well as providing visibility into the transaction for consumers.

What do you see as the biggest benefit to being an independent broker?

Indie’s aren’t constrained by national brand standards; they can be more local and innovative with their processes and improve the entire customer experience. Indie’s are typically more nimble and can pivot to address consumer demand faster.

