With over $8 billion in annual sales, Thaddeus Wong knows a thing or two about getting the most out of the relationships you build with your partners.

Wong, the co-founder of @properties, has built the largest independently owned residential real estate brokerage firm in Illinois and is no stranger to the Indie Broker stage.

This highly energetic and creative entrepreneur will take the stage during Inman’s Indie Broker Summit on Monday, August 7 to reveal how brokers all around the country can strategically leverage their own partners to create custom technologies that will enhance their business.

Register Now

We caught up with Thaddeus to hear the benefits of being an independent broker and some tips and tricks for building a client base:

What do you see as the biggest benefit to being an independent broker?

1. Agility

2. Innovation

3. Freedom for brand creativity

4. Opportunity to create an independent culture

What are your best tips and tricks for building a client base?

• Asking for the business and learning how to close

• Using company co-branded marketing that revolves around the content and the brand

What do you see as the most important trends — good or bad — that independent brokers should be keeping an eye on in the coming year?

The opportunities generated through consolidation.

Email Samantha Bullock.