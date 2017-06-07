Stephanie Davis is a trendsetter. She’s the founder and COO of Virtual Xperience and a highly sought after hired gun visionary and consultant in New York City, working with clients ranging from tech startups to screenwriters.

A Beta tester for companies like Facebook and Google (just to name a few), Davis will take the stage during Inman’s Hacker Connect event on Monday, August 7, in a hands-on session where attendees will get a chance to demo Stephanie’s VR technology live in the room.

We caught up with Davis to learn which tech advances everyone should be paying attention to and to get a sneak peak of her session.

What do you see as some of the most important technology advancements that the real estate industry should pay attention to?

Virtual reality (VR), augmented reality and artificial intelligence (AI).

Give us a sneak peek and tell us one of the key takeaways audience members will learn during your session.

This is a hands-on session, so each attendee will actually get to put on an Oculus Rift VR headset and take a VR tour using the new Oculus Touch Controllers!

VR is all about experiencing it firsthand to understand its offerings as an enterprise solution. VR tours can accelerate the sales cycle for new developments, renovations and pre-construction projects.

They also help people explore and experience real estate in innovative ways, making emotional connections with the unbuilt space when “walking through” and interacting with it. The VR experience helps people make well-informed decisions, which maximize customer satisfaction.

If you could build any new tech product for the real estate industry, what would it be and why?

VR is my passion and mission. And I believe I am building something new and useful. The ability to “experience” and “feel” a home before it’s available or even built truly adds value in the sales and marketing process in the residential and commercial real estate industries.

