What are the five things you should use to qualify whether you want a listing or not?

What should be at the top of the list?

In this clip, Melinda Estridge shares her checklist to help you weed out the listings you would rather do without.



“If you get the business and then blow it, you’ve lost everything.” — Melinda Estridge

Handling seller objections

When sellers offer too much resistance tell them, “You’re still the highest bidder for your own home.”

As soon as you hit a wall or an objection, you need to go into question mode.

Write down every single thing you do, and then make a system so nothing falls through the cracks.

Set expectations for your seller

What makes a deal successful is the agent’s ability to set expectations from the start. Your goal is to make the people you work with forever clients, and that means being valuable and being of service.

If there’s anything old school that transcends the test of time, it’s face-to-face interactions that build trust and believability.

Watch the full episode below to learn the insights we shared on:

How to get out of judgment and into curiosity

How old school methods can actually be new school

Time and energy vampires, and why you need to avoid them

“No amount of wizardry can make something sell if it’s priced wrong.” — Melinda Estridge

Make sure you don’t sign on with clients who waste all your time and energy. Ask yourself if you really want to deal with clients who are:

Overpricing their home

Opposed to staging

Offering a 30-day listing

Arguing about commission

Lacking motivation

Matt Johnson is the founder of Pursuing Results, a podcast production firm. He is also the co-host of Real Estate Uncensored, a real estate training podcast and video series.