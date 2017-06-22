Why listening to your clients is key to growing your company

Philip Lang, the Co-founder and COO of TripleMint, a technology-enabled real estate brokerage based in New York City, knows that to start a company you have to ask yourself: “Who is going to buy my product? Who is my target market? How do I reach said market?”

And to be successful, you have to come up with the right answers!

Lang will share his experience leveraging client feedback to grow and shape his business during the Startup Track at Inman Connect San Francisco on Wednesday, August 9.

We chatted with Philip about the ups and downs of the startup world.

What is the biggest startup mistake you’ve seen or experienced, and how can others avoid it?

The biggest startup mistake I’ve seen is people who are afraid to hire.

I speak with a number of early-stage entrepreneurs who are wearing every hat in their business and are having difficulty scaling as a result. Investing in your first few hires can be scary when the future of a business is uncertain, but it can unlock significant growth and give you leverage to spend your time on more important tasks.

What is one key takeaway that you hope attendees learn from your session?

I’d like to speak with people about the importance of speaking with early clients and continuing to gather feedback from clients as a company grows.

You have to evaluate all feedback with a grain of salt, but we have found that patterns generally emerge. This can help you prioritize your product development cycle.

What sets you apart from others in the industry?

New York is an extremely competitive market, so offering a differentiated product is important.

Triplemint focuses on leveraging data to provide buyers with access to pre-market properties and help our sellers generate pricing demand and feedback.

