Ranch, Craftsman, Cape Cod, Shotgun, Tudor, Victorian, Art Deco, Mediterranean and Contemporary -- they are all featured in part one of the agent's architectural house styles cheat sheet. But there are a number of other designs that are equally popular, as one reader reminded everyone with her comment: "What? No Colonial?!" Here's how to identify some of the more well-known -- and a couple rare -- home architectural styles. 1. Bungalow Defining features Bungalow-style homes originated in India, when the British wanted to provide a simple-to-build and informal place for travelers to rest and enjoy a respite from the summer heat. The style eventually made its way to the U.S. in the early 1900s when Californians became tired of the popular ornate Victorian-style homes, and longed for a simpler abode. The home was a favorite for first-time buyers because it was so cheap to build. Sears, Roebuck and Company even sold a "Bungalow kit" in its catalog. A bungalow home is usu...