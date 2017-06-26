DENVER -- "You might have heard pot is legal here, and that has really accentuated our low inventory situation." That's how Stacie Perrault Staub, broker-owner at West + Main Homes in Denver, opened up her joint session with Greg Eckler (broker-owner at Denver Realty Experts) at the Real Estate Webmasters Summit on Friday afternoon. "Our buyers have nothing to look at, and it's really hard to get sellers to think about selling because they have nowhere to go and nobody wants to leave Colorado," she added. That means brokers like Staub and Eckler are getting creative to get clients and find them homes. Here are some of the tactics they're using. Find yourself a farm Prospecting for listings involves two major factors, the Denver experts said: Nurturing your sphere and tending to your farm. Some real estate agents might think that even considering a farm in a low-inventory market is counter-intuitive, Staub noted. "Agents are scattered all over the place because inventory's s...