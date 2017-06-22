DENVER -- "If you want to be found online, you have to share what you know." That was advice that Molly McKinley, executive vice president at Relola, shared at the Real Estate Webmasters Summit (REW Summit) in Denver this morning. Sometimes real estate agents might be hesitant to share what makes them "special" -- but how will your potential clients know if you're special when you won't tell them? "I fundamentally believe that real estate agents and real estate brokers are truly the keepers of all things local," McKinley said. After all, you know when the next city council meeting is and where the new freeway is going to be built, what new businesses are coming to the area and what else is happening around the area. "This is your secret sauce. You are the keepers of local information," she said. How does PR relate to real estate? Public relations are about public relationships, McKinley argued -- and so in order to establish relationships in your community, you're going to h...