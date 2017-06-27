Whether growing a brand as an agent, a company or a brokerage, the most important thing is knowing who you are.

Ask the questions: “Who am I? What’s my value add to the industry?”

Then carve out your niche.

Building a personal brand is kind of scary. You worry about making mistakes, and it becomes very vanilla, very homogenized.

So my advice is: Be bold. Don’t be afraid to look opinionated. Be vulnerable. Don’t be afraid to put content out there that people will question.

If you want to grow a brand, know what it is in your heart — and never veer from that path.

If you don’t put yourself out there, how is your brand going to stand out?