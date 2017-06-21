How to create a client base as a new agent

If you’re a new agent, how do you create a client base? In this video, Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates gives advice to newbies on creating a database.

One of the biggest hurdles for a brand new agent is: where the heck am I going to get all of my clients?

The first tool you’re going to have to develop is a client database.

Where do you get those people?

Well there are many ways to go, but I like to start with people I know. When I was a new agent, I found it was much easier and I got much better results when I started with people I knew — who already knew and trusted me.

Don’t forget to include your social media followers. You already have a database there.

Collect all those names, put them into a spreadsheet and move them into your CRM (customer relationship management system).

Then you’ll have your first client database. Now give it some TLC.