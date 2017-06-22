Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates offers his top tips for relaunching listings that weren’t sold by other agents.

A large part of our business involves selling houses that other real estate agents haven’t been able to sell.

Sellers get fatigued, so the most important thing to remember is that we are here to be of service to them. If that means you need to stand your ground to get changes made in order to help the home sell, do it — that’s your duty to the sellers.

There’s a reason the house hasn’t sold, and it’s your job to go in there and get honest with the clients — even if it means losing the listing.

When you put your heart and soul into the transformation of a listing, your chances of selling it increase exponentially.