Are you still using your personal Facebook page to promote your real estate business? Besides making you look like an amateur, relying on your personal profile to market yourself and your services means missing out on some crucial benefits. A Facebook business page provides a platform to share your story, connect with people in your target audience and post content that builds your authority. It also provides an unparalleled opportunity to gain insights into your followers and reach them with highly targeted ad campaigns. Here are step-by-step instructions on how to set up and optimize your Facebook business page for the best possible results. Creating your Facebook business page To create a new Facebook business page, click the downward arrow in the menu bar as shown below, and then click on Create Page. The next screen allows you to select the type of page you wish to create. For most real estate agents, I recommend using the Local Business or Place option. O...