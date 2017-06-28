Real estate startups touting revolutionary low-fee models are coming out of the woodwork these days. Most of their predecessors have fizzled because they haven't provided the expertise and handholding that have proven time and again to matter to most consumers. But these upstarts may be worth keeping an eye on. Sooner or later, one could hit the jackpot. Here are three that officially launched in the last two months. They include a non-brokerage that allows homebuyers to make offers and pocket the buy-side commission, as well as two hybrid brokerages targeting homesellers. Home Savi This California real estate startup claims to have pioneered a way for homebuyers to submit a "professionally, legally binding offer" on a home without an agent or attorney and walk away with the buy-side commission. The company charges an upfront fee ranging from $149 to $795, depending on service level, as well as an additional fee of $499 if a transaction closes. Home Savi is not a licen...