The country’s second largest retail mortgage lender, Quicken Loans, has operated a giant referral network of real estate agents for the last 10 years -- known as In-House Realty. Now the company is wading further into real estate, having recently acquired new technology from well-funded real estate startup OpenHouse. What does the company have planned for the industry? It's been mostly tight-lipped on the subject, but In-House Realty sees "unlimited possibilities" and has its eye on building an end-to-end homebuying experience, said In-House Realty CEO Doug Seabolt. Quicken Loans' mastery of online lending and In-House Realty's acquisition of property and agent-search technology could allow Quicken to become a big online real estate player almost overnight. The company's work on a new real estate platform comes two years after it debuted Rocket Mortgage, which the company bills as "the first end-to-end completely online mortgage." “Our mission is to explain to...
