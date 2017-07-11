Could California YIMBY rescue housing in the Golden State?

California's leading tech firms are done leaving the state's affordable housing crisis for others to sort out. Microsoft's Nat Friedman Their workers in the Golden State depend on a turnaround, and they've set up an advocacy group to be based Sacramento, the seat of the state government, to lobby for laws that would double the rate of homebuilding in California. Pantheon CEO Zack Rosen California YIMBY ("yes in my backyard" -- in contrast to the NIMBYs) is aiming to advance a suite of bills in 2018 to "get California building again" by pushing for high-density housing near transit, routes, among other initiatives. "Specifically, we will advocate for laws to permit dense housing near transit and reduce housing impact fees that make homebuilding economically infeasible," said the group led by Microsoft executive Nat Friedman, Pantheon CEO Zack Rosen and San Francisco housing activist Brian Hanlon. "CA YIMBY will also address financing solutions for new homebuilding, ...
- The California Association of Realtors has welcomed a new lobby group, CA YIMBY, set up by tech entrepreneurs and housing advocates to help sway housing policy in the state capital.
Don't miss Hacker Connect SF
Take a deep real estate technology dive, Aug 7, 2017
Comments
Related Articles
What will it take to revive homeownership's 50-year low?
Millennial homeownership in California: A 'fading promise'?
Tackling California housing affordability after the election
'The new normal' according to C.A.R.'s chief economist