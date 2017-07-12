The current real estate market is thriving: Sales are high, and home prices are increasing. According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), existing-home sales were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.57 million in April 2017, a 1.6 percent increase over April 2016. At the same time, the median existing-home sales price increased 6 percent year-over-year to $244,800. In spite of this, inventory continues to be a challenging issue and may be holding back even better numbers. This kind of strong market can be a double-edged sword for real estate agents, however. Finding new listings may be a struggle, but once a house is on the market, it sells in rapid time. According to NAR, properties stayed on the market for an average of only 29 days in April 2017, the shortest timeframe NAR has recorded since it began tracking the data in 2011. In this fast-paced environment, agents must work harder than ever to help clients find the homes they desire. Keeping up with...