23 fresh Facebook post ideas for real estate agents

When was the last time you checked your Facebook feed? If it’s been more than a few minutes, you’re one of the few who can resist the allure. Real estate agents live on Facebook, and it makes perfect sense. That’s where their sphere is. And that’s where they can make new connections quickly and inexpensively. But posting on Facebook is another thing. It’s tricky to strike the right balance between self-promotion and authentic engagement. We talk with agents all the time, and we like to see what else they share. Here are some of the types of eye-catching, engaging posts we’ve seen to help inspire you and your social conversations. 1. Take a photo of your desk, and write about your workspace These posts get great engagement. Who’s messy? Who’s a neat freak? Who has a pad and paper? Who works from their kitchen table? 2. Thank a trusted vendor who never lets you down When I was active in the market, I knew that when I called on my painters, they ...