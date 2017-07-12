Agent puts a twist on ‘Mean Tweets’ and ‘Worst Yelp Reviews’

Social media is the perfect medium for sharing information, exchanging meaningful dialogue and circulating a little self-promotion. The last of these three activities can be difficult to master; how can you break through the noise, be original, be relatable and properly tow the line between admirable confidence and downright arrogance? Some social media influencers turned to humblebragging, a self-deprecating tactic that's meant to show off without really showing off. Unfortunately, that tactic sometimes fails and garners some well-deserved criticism from fellow social media users. But what if you were different? What if you could humblebrag in a way that is not only humorous, but actually delivers results? In his latest video, "Worst Real Estate Agent Yelp Reviews," Alex Wang does just that. A little levity goes a long way In the video, five actors are told they'll be reading one of the worst real estate agent Yelp reviews, and then they are handed a piece of paper ...