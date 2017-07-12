Real estate tech startups have another accelerator to set their sights on -- this one overseen by a venture capital firm that spoon-feeds business to its portfolio companies. Fifth Wall Ventures (Fifth Wall), a VC that's raised $212 million to pour into real estate tech, has launched a program to foster "early stage, high potential" real estate startups. The accelerator is at least the fourth to launch in the last few years, highlighting a growing investor appetite for real estate tech. Fifth Wall's strategy is to raise cash from giant real estate companies and only invest the money in startups that can partner with or sell products to those investors. The idea is to give its investors the latest and greatest technology (in addition to a potential future payout), while lining up its portfolio companies with powerful customers that can provide “institutional credibility" and double or triple their revenue in a short time. Fifth Wall investors include commercial ...
