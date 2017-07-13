6 ways to supercharge your Instagram engagement

Instagram has been dominating 2017. The platform updates regularly, it recently hit over 700 million monthly users, and over 250 million users are using the stories feature daily. Real estate agents can use Instagram to build their brand and their business. Engagement on the platform is what fuels growth. In this article, we’ll go through six tips that all agents can use to turbocharge their marketing efforts. 1. Make your account a business page Here are the directions straight from Facebook (owners of Instagram): Go to your profile, and tap the wheel icon. Tap "Switch to Business Profile." Tap "Switch to Business Profile," and select the page you'd like to associate with your business profile on Instagram with. Make sure you set your profile to public. Private accounts can't switch to business accounts. On the "Set Up Your Business Profile" page, review your business's contact information, make any changes, and tap "Done." 2. Tag your locations in your s...