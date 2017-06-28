3 things you need to stop overthinking when creating video

Video is no longer an option when it comes to successful marketing for real estate agents. It’s a necessity.

YouTube has more than a billion users who watch a billion hours of video daily in 76 different languages. More than half of YouTube’s views are from a mobile device. It’s an easy way to reach viewers on the go.

With accessibility to smartphones, creating video has never been easier. However, even with all of these tools at your disposal, why aren’t you creating yet?

There are common hurdles people have to overcome and stop over-thinking when it comes to creating video; here are three of them.

1. How you look on camera

This is the single biggest thing to overcome with creating video. Once you get over how you look on camera, the rest becomes much easier.

Chances are you’re going to feel uncomfortable on camera and think you look weird the first time you see yourself back on film — this is normal. The fact is everyone thinks they look weird; remember Johnny Depp doesn’t even watch his own films.

Being comfortable on camera really comes from practice. Start by filming yourself talking about something you’re passionate about (this doesn’t have to be work-related). Once you’ve filmed this, show a friend or colleague, and ask for honest criticism.

Then as you become comfortable, start to create things specifically related to real estate and publish them on YouTube, Facebook, etc.

2. Type of equipment

You don’t need much to create video. Your smartphone will be more than capable of making and editing video for you to post. In fact, the video at the top was created solely on an iPhone.

I recommend getting a selfie stick or tripod for your phone. These are relatively inexpensive (under $40), and they are all you really need.

3. Doubting your value

You have explicit expertise and experience that is valuable to people. You know more about buying and selling in your county than a national portal — this is your advantage. Use it.

Talk about what you know, or give your expert opinion on something taking place within the market.

Jordan Scheltgen is the founder of Cave Social. You can follow him on Twitter @cavejordans or connect with him on Facebook.