Agents, be on the lookout: If you've recently gotten an invoice demanding $225 from an organization calling itself the Florida Real Estate Board, don't pay it. That entity is the same one behind the fake "Florida Board of Realtors" mailers that went out earlier this year. It appears the alleged scammers are at it again, but with a new name. In March, Florida Realtors, the state Realtor association for the Sunshine State, urged its 165,000 members to ignore bills for $225 from an entity claiming to be the “Florida Board of Realtors” — which is not a registered corporation. Now, Inman has received several unsolicited emails from readers saying they've received these demand letters, but with a slightly different name, the Florida Real Estate Board, which has not been an active corporation since 1936. The URL listed on the letters is now www.floridarealestateboard.org, changed from www.floridaboardofrealtors.org. The website looks virtually identical to the previou...