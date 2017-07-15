While real estate agents chase leads and close deals on houses, there’s another level of deal-making that takes place within the real estate industry: mergers, acquisitions, integrations and partnerships.

July 5

The Miami Association of Realtors, The MLS in Beverly Hills, Calif., NorthstarMLS serving Minnesota and Western Wisconsin, CarolinaMLS in Charlotte, N.C., and GSREIN in New Orleans, La., have all signed agreements to deliver Remine’s big data and predictive analytics platform to their members. With these editions, Remine is now available to more than 400,000 Realtors nationwide.

Engel & Völkers announced it has opened its newest real estate shop in The Bahamas, the international real estate company’s third shop in the Caribbean. The expansion comes as the result of a union with Bahamas Waterfront Properties, a real estate brokerage specializing in luxury beachfront and waterfront properties. The newly established Engel & Völkers location in The Bahamas will be led by license partner Colin Lightbourn and will serve the markets of Nassau/Paradise Island, Abaco Cays, The Exumas and Eleuthera/Harbor Island. As part of this announcement, Abaco Cays Realty Ltd. will also become part of the Engel & Völkers Bahamas shop to widen the brokerage’s comprehensive service in The Bahamas real estate market.

July 6

Exit Realty Corp. International announced it has named realtor.com, a leading online real estate destination operated by News Corp subsidiary Move, Inc., to its Premier Partner program. The strategic relationship provides Exit’s affiliated brokerages and sales associates’ access to the realtor.com platform of advertising products. The relationship also provides Exit’s affiliated brokerages and sales associates’ access to lead management solutions from realtor.com operator, Move, Inc. Exit Realty offices will receive enhanced branding on property listings while broker/owners can readily offer all sales associates one-click capability to enhance their realtor.com Essentials profile page with free upgrades including the EXIT logo and photos, plus the ability to market themselves, their listings and demonstrate value to clients. This marks the first time realtor.com has collaborated with a franchisor to offer the Essentials product system wide.

July 10

Rapattoni Corporation announced that the Bakersfield Association of Realtors, located in Bakersfield, Calif., has launched a new website using Rapattoni’s Integrated Website Service. Bakersfield currently serves more than 3,000 members in Kern County and surrounding areas. Powered by Rapattoni IWS, the new Bakersfield website allows consumers to search for listings, agents and offices, while also providing information for buyers and sellers, links to affiliate services and additional resources.

July 11

Century 21 Hometown Realty announced that it has acquired Peabody & Plum Realtors, expanding the presence of the Century 21 brand in San Luis Obispo County. With the addition of Peabody & Plum Realtors, Century 21 Hometown Realty now includes approximately 300 affiliated real estate professionals serving the Central Coast.

ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader, announced the affiliation of DFW iRealty based in Plano, Texas. Established in 2012, the firm will now do business as ERA iRealty. “The iRealty leadership team’s founding vision to leverage technology to enhance the productivity of a younger cadre of real estate professionals not only aligns with today’s connected consumer, it also aligns perfectly with ERA’s strategic approach to growth,” said Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “We are excited to tap into iRealty’s connections to the Asian market domestically as well as their international client base and expand ERA’s service area to this growing market segment.”

July 12

ShowingTime, a residential real estate showing management and market stats technology provider, announced that Triangle MLS, Inc. (TMLS), a regional multiple listing service covering 16 counties in the greater Triangle region of North Carolina, selected the ShowingTime Appointment Center to equip its 11,000 subscribers to manage showings. The ShowingTime offering will enable TMLS subscribers to call the ShowingTime Appointment Center 24/7/365 or schedule showings online through their MLS system, the ShowingTime mobile app or through other technology platforms selected by TMLS.

Engel & Völkers has announced its newest real estate shop in Niagara, Ontario, expanding the company’s international network and exclusive level of service in Canada. The newly established Engel & Völkers Niagara is led by owners Cosmo Condina, Carmela D’Amico and Peter Fischer, who will serve as the broker of record, and will provide leading real estate services to home buyers and sellers in the markets of Niagara, Niagara-On-The-Lake, Port Colbourne, Welland, and St. Catharines.

July 13

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate GoldLeaf in Fresno announced the acquisition of The W Group. The acquired brokerage is a fundamental step towards expanding its services in Fresno and the surrounding communities. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate GoldLeaf is owned by Anthony Hageman. Since joining Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Hageman has been interested in growing his service offerings to reach new clientele in California’s Central Valley. Matt Williams, founder and former owner of The W Group, began his real estate career in 2002 with a mortgage lending company. He has since developed a reputation for his expertise in real estate investing, flipping, buying and selling.

