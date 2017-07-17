Could you market this $75M ultra-luxury listing?

Nestled in the cliffs of Lake Tahoe's glistening north shore is Crystal Pointe, a 5.14-acre legacy estate boasting 16,232 square feet of living space that includes the main residence, beach house, guesthouse and caretaker's apartment. This hillside haven is sprawled across 525 feet of Tahoe's scenic lakefront and features two glass funiculars, eight bedrooms and 13 fireplaces in a hidden gem that can only be described as the epitome of luxury. And on top of that, all of it for sale. What exactly does it take to sell this $75 million dollar Nevadan palace and attract the rarest of buyers? A genie has his lamp; a wizard has his wand -- but for listing agent Shari Chase, the magic is in the marketing. Attracting luxury clientele When it came time to sell their beloved property, Stuart and Geri Yount sought someone who would share their enthusiasm and passion for the land, architecture and unique features that come seamlessly together in their home -- Tahoe’s most expensive li...