Last week, we discussed the DISC personality types. Now I am going to share a very simple principal that speaks to the psychology of a cold call.

Do you remember when you were 8 years old? We never had stress; we were never tired. We could go to bed 2 a.m., wake up at 7 a.m. and be so excited to go to school to see our friends and learn.

Nothing else mattered.

We expressed ourselves fully without hesitation. We were authentic and vulnerable.

Fast forward 20 or 30 years, and it’s the opposite. You see, society puts walls up on our free expression. We are taught what is right and wrong, what’s good and bad.

What we should and shouldn’t do.

All of our lives, all we want to do is be able to go back to that simplicity of childhood. However, these standards and ideals are the walls that bound us from doing that. God forbid we look bad. Do something we shouldn’t do. What would people say?

Can you relate?

What does this simple psychology have to do with a cold call? When you pick up that phone, the person on the other line is just like you. You both are truly that 8-year-old kid.

Life has told them you’re trying to sell them something, push something on them. So they resist. The second they realize you’re authentic, knowledgeable and truly care — it all changes.

Once you give them the freedom to be that kid, you’ve got the deal. They need your services more then they even know. You are the solution to what they are missing for the transaction.

As you focus on your personality type, it is very important to understand that these traits are your natural inclinations.

Any weaknesses in your personality type can be balanced and compensated for by making a choice of what is right for an individual situation rather than letting your personality and inclinations control your behavior.

Now that you have learned your natural strengths and weaknesses, you can begin to determine how to adjust and work with the other personality types.

Once you understand the personality types of your friends and family, you can use your strengths to allow you to become more understanding of their weaknesses.

As you learn the characteristics of the other personality types, you will learn the best way to communicate.

Take what you know about the DISC personality types, and start studying and applying this technology into your life.

Work on something new every day. Then witness firsthand the positive transformation of your relationships taking place. Create possibilities, and get out of obscurity!

Pick up that phone, and get that lead on the line. Begin to analyze his or her personality type so you can fill that missing void.

In the first 30 seconds of your call, find out the person’s profession because this is a huge determining factor in his or her personality type.

Listen to their language and tone to develop common ground. Listen from a neutral point of view so you can be a trusted adviser.

Once you narrow down the personality type, then begin speaking leads’ language. Just watch how smoothly your relationship begins.

Philip Simonetta is the founder of The Simonetta Group Of Charles Rutenberg Realty and the creator of Top Agent Academy: Real Estate Apprenticeship Program. You can follow him on Facebook or LinkedIn.