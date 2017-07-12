Lead generation, networking, marketing campaigns, continued education, open houses, blogging, learning new technology, meeting with clients, keeping up a social media presence — we can often get bogged down with too many paths to take and too many directions. How do we prioritize our workload?

What’s really holding us back?

In this clip, we share tips on how to stay focused in your business and only work on what’s important.

“If you like variety and you hate the idea of doing the same things every day, then you have to find the variety within the consistency.” – Matt Johnson

Manage expectations and delegate

Don’t expect to get too much out of Facebook leads — most of them are respondents rather than leads.

Both quantity and quality are important with cold calling, so don’t compromise on either.

Delegate all the tasks you can to an assistant. Not only does it give you more time to focus on the important things, but it’s also a great leadership skill.

Apply what you know and learn

Becoming successful in real estate isn’t just down to what you know, it’s how you apply what you know.

You might think that you need to invest a lot of money in expensive software for cold calls or lead generating — the truth is that you can organize your business with software as accessible as Excel or Google Sheets.

Success doesn’t just rely on knowledge but also on good leadership skills and business awareness.

Watch the full episode below to see the insights we shared on:

Cheap and easy-to-use tools to boost your business

The benefits of having an assistant and delegating tasks

Zillow’s Instant Offers and how to counter it

Coaching at high prices

The importance of good planning

“If you believe that your biggest limiting factor is time, your real most limiting factor is the ability to prioritize.” – Matt Johnson

If you don’t cut out the unnecessary parts of your business lifestyle — sooner or later — they’re in danger of dragging you down and making your company stall.

Prioritize tasks, stay focused on your goal and aim to do better every day — that’s the way to get those commission checks right in your pocket.

Matt Johnson is the founder of Pursuing Results, a podcast production firm. He is also the co-host of Real Estate Uncensored, a real estate training podcast and video series.