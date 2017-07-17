You've probably heard the phrase "net neutrality" by now -- but do you know how the concept (or its disappearance) could affect your real estate business? In June, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) joined a coalition of businesses and public interest groups working to preserve rules surrounding the Open Internet, also known as net neutrality. Today, the trade organization filed comments with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) about the rules to replace current guidelines as proposed by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who was appointed by President Trump in January. If net neutrality is not preserved, real estate agents and brokers might have to start paying more for their websites to perform as well as they have in the past. “As the business of real estate continues to evolve, a free and open internet is increasingly critical to Realtors," said NAR President Bill Brown in a statement strongly urging the FCC to preserve net neutrality. "Net neutrality rules prevent inte...