AgentBrokerage

TRID update: It’s ‘appropriate’ for agents and brokers to access Closing Disclosure

The CFPB amended its rules to make it clear that the mortgage document can be shared with real estate professionals
by Staff Writer
Today 8:51 A.M.
  • After TRID was implemented in October 2015, agents and brokers no longer had easy access to the Closing Disclosure (CD), a loan document that replaced the HUD-1 Settlement Statement.
  • The CFPB modified TRID rules to clarify that sharing a CD with agents and brokers is "usual, accepted and appropriate."

The biggest headache for real estate agents surrounding the TILA-RESPA Integrated Disclosures rules, also known as TRID, has -- hopefully -- disappeared. TRID, a set of rules administered by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), integrated the Truth In Lending Act and Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act -- the TILA-RESPA part of the title -- and was implemented in October 2015. TRID (which is also colloquially known as Know Before You Owe, or KBYO) replaced the HUD-1 Settlement Statement with a new document, the Closing Disclosure (CD) ... and this was the genesis of the problem for real estate agents and brokers: Although they'd previously had access to the HUD-1 document, many real estate professionals were encountering difficulty when they tried to get their clients' CDs. But last week, the CFPB finalized updates to the 560-page TRID rules, including an update about privacy and sharing of information that should make it easier for agents and brokers to access the...