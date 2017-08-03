In 2015, Keller Williams acquired Team Leads, an Ontario, Canada-based platform that uses landing pages to capture leads and feed them into a lead management program that helps teams follow up with leads and turn them into transactions. Today, team leaders using the platform (now known as KW Team Leads) were informed that the company was phasing it out and they would need to migrate to something else by September 29, 2017. “As Keller Williams has recently announced our innovative technology vision, we’re constantly having to evaluate what we focus on and what we’re not focusing on as part of a strong commitment to our agents,” said Josh Team, Chief Innovation Officer at Keller Williams, via email. "We look forward to talking more about our technology vision at our upcoming Mega Camp,” he added. The email Inman was sent a copy of the email, which first thanked readers for being customers, followed with, "unfortunately, we regret to inform you that effective Septembe...