Steve Garrity SAN FRANCISCO -- "The best engineers can always get jobs -- it's not hard," noted Steve Garrity of Hearsay Social. So how are you supposed to find the very best people to build your real estate software? Garrity explained how his company was able to build a culture that draws high-quality software engineers on stage at Hacker Connect, part of the programming at Inman Connect San Francisco. What kind of software engineering company are you? Garrity discussed three different software engineering philosophies that he sees. There's a traditional enterprise developer, working on a stack "designed by/for your parents," big teams with big specs, slow and bureaucratic decision-making, disconnection between developers and customers, and "just trying to catch up with what sales promised" the end user. Then there's a "consumer" or more modern developer -- these are engineers who are most likely to be working on the latest, greatest social media software. They're chara...
- Software engineers are spoiled for job choice, so companies that want to hire them need to show them what's in it for them (beyond a salary).
- Connecting software developers with customers can help developers solve problems.
- Think of your hiring process as a sales funnel and qualify prospects as you go, aiming for the best cultural fit.
Watch Inman Connect LIVE Aug. 8-11
Hear from the brightest minds in real estate and tech
Starting at 9:00am PT/12:00pm ET
Comments
Related Articles
What are the next big trends in real estate tech?
How do you train a robot to interact with people?
KW announces Team Leads phase-out