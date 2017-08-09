SAN FRANCISCO -- An open house with $1 sensors in every room ensuring that browsers opening up closets and cabinets aren't taking anything with them. Peace of mind when you're signing a real estate contract that it is along the same lines as other contracts in your market (and that the terms are best of breed). Anna Patterson The ability to ask Google about a home's wiring updates and pull up a picture of that wiring on your phone in augmented-reality (eesh, look at those knobs and tubes -- it hasn't been updated in a while). As described by Anna Patterson, managing partner at Gradient Ventures -- a Google-owned venture capital fund that focuses on artificial intelligence -- during an Inman Connect panel today, these are all examples of how technology could solve problems in real estate, and they're all within the boundaries of today's AI potential. Laura Ellis There's lots of talk about how robots are changing real estate and what that means for real estate agents....