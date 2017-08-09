Zillow Instant Offers expands to Phoenix

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zillow Group will expand Zillow Instant Offers, a pilot program that helps homeowners to sell directly to investors, to Phoenix in mid-September, Zillow COO Amy Bohutinsky said on stage at Connect. In an interview in front of more than thousand industry professionals, she also left open the possibility that Zillow Group could launch its own "iBuyer," a moniker for high-tech investors that make quick offers on homes and can close in days. Two brokerages -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and West USA Realty -- will receive listing leads generated by Zillow Instants Offers in Phoenix. Zillow Instant Offers lets homeowners request quick offers from multiple investors. The offers appear in an email alongside a comparative market analysis (CMA) from a Zillow agent advertiser. Since the CMA is likely to be higher than than the investor bids, some sellers are tempted to list with the featured agent, leading to leads for that agent. "What ...
