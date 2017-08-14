3 ways to reach divorced homesellers and be of value

As far as devastating life events go, divorce ranks no. 2, second only to the death of a loved one. As a result, it is typically a very emotional experience, and certainly isn’t the time for others to be intrusive and opportunistic. Of course, this doesn’t negate the fact that a real estate agent (along with an attorney and possibly a therapist) will play an important role in the transition process when it does come time to cut ties with a spouse. According to the CDC, there are more than 800,000 divorces every year in the U.S. Moreover, a recent study by the Pew Research Center found that the divorce rate among adults 50 and over "has roughly doubled" since the 1990s. So how do you tap into this market without appearing insensitive? Start by developing a strategy that accounts for the unique circumstances these prospective buyers and sellers are facing, and cautiously approve all marketing to avoid missteps. You will want to opt for a soft, indirect approach, as these ...