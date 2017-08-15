3 tips to avoid spamming your Snapchat audience

The buzz has been big around Snapchat lately. In fact, in March, Snap, Inc., the company responsible for the popular video messaging app, went public in what was said to be the biggest tech IPO since 2014. If you’re thinking it’s time for your brand to jump on the Snapchat bandwagon, there are a few things you should keep in mind. Snapchat is vastly different from every other social media platform out there. Its core audience is between 13 and 25 years old, which makes it perfect to connect with young consumers. The app’s signature style of communication via videos, photos and stories helps your brand have more direct contact with your followers, at the same time it demands you get creative with your marketing strategies. Compared to other social networking platforms, there’s a learning curve with this app; it may take some trial and error to get the hang of it. Still, one thing skilled marketers try to avoid at all costs is creating social media spam; nobody wants t...