OfferPad launches Uber-like ‘Agent-on-Demand’

OfferPad, an "iBuyer" that uses technology to quickly buy and resell homes, is helping buyers hail agents like Uber rides. The Opendoor competitor is giving buyers the ability to tour listings without agents. From there, buyers will have two options: use the firm's platform to either buy directly from OfferPad or request the help of an outside agent who has enrolled in the company's new "Agent-on-Demand" program. OfferPad will pay a 1 percent commission to agents who represent a buyer seeking professional assistance in the purchase of an OfferPad home. Brian Bair The new initiatives mark a bid to complement the company's seamless experience for homesellers with a streamlined process for buyers. Opendoor has long allowed buyers to access its homes without agents, though Opendoor hasn't announced an agent partner program similar to OfferPad's "Agent-on-Demand." Agent-on-Demand will soon be introduced in Phoenix and then expanded to other markets. OfferPad also operates...
