Homebuyers can now find Zillow 3D Home Tours, interactive floor plans and photos on Realtor.com, according to a joint announcement from the portals on Tuesday.

Listing agents can create 3D home tours through the Zillow 3D Home Tour app. The app guides agents and photographers through capturing the best panoramic images with a smartphone or 360-degree camera, and once uploaded, stitches those photos together to create an immersive home tour. Meanwhile, Zillow’s interactive floor plan plots 3D tours and photos onto a blueprint, which enables homebuyers to better experience the shape and flow of their desired listing.

“At Zillow, we have long believed that more rich, interactive listing content benefits buyers, sellers and agents,” Zillow VP of Product Cynthia Taylor said in a statement. “That’s why we provide our Zillow 3D Home technology to the industry for free and it’s why we’re excited about collaborating with Realtor.com to share our 3D tours and interactive floor plans with more shoppers. When shoppers have more information, they can make better decisions. We think that’s a good thing no matter where shoppers are looking.”

Tuesday’s announcement builds upon a seven-month partnership between the competitors, which began with Zillow agreeing to syndicate multifamily rental listings with 25 or more units to Realtor.com.

In a previous Inman article, Realtor.com CEO Damian Eales and Zillow Chairman Rich Barton said the partnership would be mutually beneficial as the portals aim to grow their reach in the rental market, which is currently dominated by burgeoning residential player CoStar Group’s Apartments.com.

Realtor.com VP of Corporate and Business Development Angela Lu said the partnership has been a “win-win” for everyone as they aim to raise the bar for homebuyers’ and renters’ homeshopping experiences.

“At Realtor.com we’re committed to constantly enhancing the home search experience, and this relationship with Zillow raises the bar,” Lu said. “By seamlessly integrating Zillow’s 3D Home tour technology into listings on our site, we’re empowering agents to better showcase their sellers’ properties while giving homebuyers a more immersive, informed way to explore homes—it’s a win-win for everyone.”

